Mackenzie "Mack" J. Walsh, age 25, a longtime resident of Warrenville, IL, passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1994 in Naperville, IL. Mack is survived by his loving parents, Dan and Carol (nee Kuhn) Walsh of Warrenville; his cherished sister, Kara (Dan) Marston of LaGrange, IL and brother, Ryan Metz of Warrenville, IL; his longtime girlfriend, Courtney Oakes; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his little buddy, Harley. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Catherine "Kay" Walsh, Raymond and Harriet Kuhn; and his aunt, Ellen Cajigas. Mack was a graduate of St Irene School, Warrenville and St. Francis High School, Wheaton. He earned his bachelor's degree in Operations and Supply Chain Management from the University of Dayton. He was currently a data analyst with Combined Insurance. Mack will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 10:00 AM at St. Irene Catholic Church, Warrenville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 13, 2019