Madeline Jean Rowe, age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1964, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at Edward Hospital. She was born on March 11, 1941 in Chicago, IL to the late Michael and Helen Uss. Madeline is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, James "Jim" Rowe; her loving daughters, Richelle (Muhammed Saleemuddin) Rowe of Aurora, IL and Rhonda J. Rowe of Woodridge, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Abdul Hakeem Uddin and Abdul Razaq Uddin, Antonio Mauricio Perez, Frank Nicolas Perez and Aziza Jean Ansari; her dear sister, Nancy (George) Siscoe; and her special niece, Melora Crooker. Madeline was a proud graduate of the Chicago Art Institute, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Art Education. She taught art at Downers Grove South High School, the Woodridge School District, as well as classes in her own home for many years. She was also a longtime member of the Art League of Naperville. Above all, Madeline enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family is planning a memorial service that will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ Church, Naperville. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park, IL. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 1, 2020