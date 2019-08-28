|
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Graves (nee Green), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1979, formerly of Meadville, PA and Farmington, MI, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA.
Beloved wife of the late William J. Graves, loving mother of William E. (Ann) Graves of Naperville, Thomas J. (Sarah) Graves of Escondido, CA and the late James Patrick Graves, adored grandmother of Katie and Maggie Graves, devoted daughter of the late Lester and Margaret Green, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Peggy grew up in Meadville and was a 1949 graduate of St. Agatha High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class. She earned bachelor of science degrees in Home Economics and General Science from Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA.
Peggy taught home economics in Guys Mills, PA and worked as substitute teacher at Beahan Junior High School in Farmington, MI. Peggy also worked as a seamstress and drapery fabricator during her time living in Naperville .
Peggy was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Farmington, a current member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Naperville and was involved with Bible Study groups at both churches.
Family and friends will meet Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern at St. Agatha Cemetery, 353 Pine St., Meadville, PA 16335, (814) 336-1112 for committal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to: A.D.O.P.T. (Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment), 420 Industrial Drive, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-2299, adoptpetshelter.org
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 28, 2019