Margaret J. Bergstrom
1923 - 2020
Margaret J. Bergstrom (nee Carlson), age 97, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2001, formerly of Champaign, IL 1953-2001, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL. She was born August 8, 1923, in Moline, IL.

Visitation and services will be private. A private interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
