Margaret J. Bergstrom (nee Carlson), age 97, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2001, formerly of Champaign, IL 1953-2001, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL. She was born August 8, 1923, in Moline, IL.
Visitation and services will be private. A private interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
