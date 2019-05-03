Margaret J. "Peggy" Hiltz (nee Smith), age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL resident since 1954, formerly of Lisle, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 29, 1936 in Belmont, IL (now Downers Grove). Beloved wife of Ronald L. Hiltz, whom she married December 4, 1954, loving mother of Christina (Steven) Miller of Naperville and Stef (Cathy) Hiltz of Naperville, adored grandmother of Zac and Abby Miller; Maggie and Ben Hiltz, devoted daughter of the late Carl and Anna (nee Stumps) Smith, dear sister of Mary Ann (the late Jimmy) Simpson of Lisle, IL, the late Fred Smith and the late Carl (Betsy) Smith, sister-in-law of Donald (Shirley) Hiltz of Naperville and Rodney (Barb) Hiltz of Naperville, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.Peggy grew up in Lisle and was a graduate of Downers Grove Community High School. She was later proud to earn an Associate's Degree in Communications from the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL when she returned to school in her mid-forties in 1982. While at COD, Peggy worked on the college newspaper, The Courier. A loving and devoted homemaker, Peggy was also an avid volunteer at church, her children's schools and in the community. She was a 27 year volunteer and Area Director for Camp Fire Girls, Salt Creek Council in Naperville.Peggy was a former member of Community United Methodist Church and a current member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, both in Naperville. She taught Sunday school for many years at both churches with her last year of teaching at age 80. Peggy loved children and was a "Grandma Reader" for many years at Beebe Elementary School in Naperville. She also enjoyed ceramics and physical fitness.Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Additional Visitation Monday, May 6, 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1313 N. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60563.Funeral Services will follow Monday, 10:30 AM at St. Timothy Lutheran Church with Pastor David Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville. A luncheon reception will follow back at the church.For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 3, 2019