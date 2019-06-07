Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Koss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Koss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Koss Obituary
Margaret M. Koss, nee Goran, age 92, a resident of Naperville since 1972, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home. She was born November 12, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had been employed by both the City of Naperville and the Catholic Order of Foresters and was a longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. She is survived by her children Rob (Linda), Bill (Joyce), Mary Beth Koss and Kathy (Gary) Habura; grandchildren, Steve (Kate) Koss, Dan (Melissa) Koss, Eddie (fiancée Victoria Murphy) Koss, Anna and Kayla Koss and Samantha and Jackson Habura; great grandchildren Jedson, Maxton and Dashel Koss; brothers James (Sandy) Goran and Leo (Belle) Goran and good friend Sandra Hudak. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Koss. A memorial visitation will be held, Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 10:30 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd. Naperville. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials in Margaret's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now