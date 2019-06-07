Margaret M. Koss, nee Goran, age 92, a resident of Naperville since 1972, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home. She was born November 12, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had been employed by both the City of Naperville and the Catholic Order of Foresters and was a longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. She is survived by her children Rob (Linda), Bill (Joyce), Mary Beth Koss and Kathy (Gary) Habura; grandchildren, Steve (Kate) Koss, Dan (Melissa) Koss, Eddie (fiancée Victoria Murphy) Koss, Anna and Kayla Koss and Samantha and Jackson Habura; great grandchildren Jedson, Maxton and Dashel Koss; brothers James (Sandy) Goran and Leo (Belle) Goran and good friend Sandra Hudak. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Koss. A memorial visitation will be held, Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 10:30 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd. Naperville. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials in Margaret's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com Published in the Naperville Sun on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary