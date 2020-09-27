Margaret "Elaine" McManus, nee Schaeffer, 85, a resident of Naperville since 1972, passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. McManus and her son, Joseph J. McManus, as well as her parents, John and Florence (nee Kurz) Schaeffer. She is survived by her five children: Mary Ellen Howard (Brad) of Gilbert, AZ; Nancy McManus of Scottsdale, AZ; William M. McManus (Lisa) of Frisco, TX; Maureen Reinert (Thomas) of Austin, TX; and Monica Stegman (David) of Naperville, IL. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren to whom she was Nana: Tyler Reinert, Austin and Ashlyn Howard, Maggie and Jacob Stegman, Ella and Molly McManus. Elaine was born on February 14, 1935 in Irvington, New Jersey and was a 1953 graduate of Irvington High School. Upon graduation, she attended Washington School for Secretaries and she worked as a secretary for American Fore Loyalty Group. After she married Bill in 1959, her focus became her expanding family and moves to different parts of the country. She loved to travel with Bill when she was able. In Naperville, Elaine was involved with Right to Life, Gourmet Club, Rusty Hinges arthritis swim group, and book club. She devoted her life to her family, children, and faith in the Lord above all else. True to her dedication to her children, she passed away five days after her youngest son, Joe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Arthritis Foundation
, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Ste. 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or arthritis.org/donate
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 10:00-11:00 AM in the narthex at Saint Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. A private family interment will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery a later date. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com
.