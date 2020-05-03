Margaret P. "Peg" Price (nee Nelson), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1967, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born April 8, 1933 in Eau Claire, WI.
Peg was a former Naperville City Councilwoman and Naperville Mayor from 1983-1991.
Beloved wife of the late Charles D. "Chuck" Price, whom she married Nov. 19, 1953 and who preceded her in death on September 18, 2019, loving mother of Steven (Pam) Price and Timothy (Debra) Price, both of Naperville, adored grandmother of Amanda (Joe) Arand and Scott Price, devoted daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (nee Rooney) Nelson, dear sister of the late Jane (John) Eichorst and the late Jerry (Jan) Nelson, sister-in-law of Edith (the late Robert) Glomsky, Mary (the late Dexter) Defnet, Michael (Ginny) Price, Joseph (Laura) Price, the late Richard (Dreema) Price and David (the late Phyllis) Price, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Peg married her classmate and childhood sweetheart, Chuck Price, in 1953. After Chuck's employment with Western Electric Company/Lucent Technologies took them to New Jersey, the Prices were transferred to Naperville in 1967 with their two young sons.
Peg became the first woman Mayor of Naperville, serving from 1983 to 1991, with stints on the Naperville City Council before and after two terms as Mayor.
She was the first woman to regularly attend Rotary Club of Naperville meetings; and when women were welcomed as members in 1987, Peg joined Rita Harvard to become one of the first two women to officially join the service club.
Mayor Price is credited during her term for starting the State of the City Address and beginning the planning for the Naperville Municipal Center and Naperville's water utility.
Throughout the years, Peg was active with the Maplebrook II Home Owner's Association, Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation, League of Women Voters, political campaigns, Loaves & Fishes at St. Raphael's as well as many charity golf outings and fundraisers.
Peg also appreciated the can-do volunteer spirit that created many important local assets, including the development of the Naperville Riverwalk for the City's sesquicentennial anniversary. Peg was a former Riverwalk Commissioner.
Due to the current health crisis, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Naperville.
In lieu of a visitation, Peg asks that well-wishers take a few minutes "to call a friend."
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peg's memory may be made to: Naperville Riverwalk Foundation, Attn: Jan Erickson, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 305-5984, https://www.napervilleriverwalkfoundation.org/donate-2/
Published in Naperville Sun on May 3, 2020.