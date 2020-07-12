Margareth V. Kraft (nee Biskupski), age 80, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1986, formerly of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born February 12, 1940 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Beloved husband of Cliff Kraft, whom she married July 21, 1963, loving mother of Caroline Kraft of Naperville, devoted daughter of the late Edward and Elisavi Biskupski, dear sister of Philomen Schultz, Angel Rokosz and the late Louis Biskupski, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Margareth met her husband, Cliff while he was serving in the U.S. Navy stationed in Turkey. They married in 1963 and she came to the United States in 1965. She was a loving and talented homemaker and was a faithful member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville.
Visitation Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Tuesday, 10:30 A.M. from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St,, Naperville.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margareth's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
