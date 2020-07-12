1/1
Margareth V. Kraft
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margareth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margareth V. Kraft (nee Biskupski), age 80, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1986, formerly of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born February 12, 1940 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Beloved husband of Cliff Kraft, whom she married July 21, 1963, loving mother of Caroline Kraft of Naperville, devoted daughter of the late Edward and Elisavi Biskupski, dear sister of Philomen Schultz, Angel Rokosz and the late Louis Biskupski, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Margareth met her husband, Cliff while he was serving in the U.S. Navy stationed in Turkey. They married in 1963 and she came to the United States in 1965. She was a loving and talented homemaker and was a faithful member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville.

Visitation Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

Services will begin Tuesday, 10:30 A.M. from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St,, Naperville.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margareth's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved