Marge L. Rogers
Marge L. Rogers (nee Popp), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of McHenry and Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sunrise of Naperville. She was born on June 5, 1933 in East Dundee, IL.

Beloved wife of the late Gerald K. "Jerry" Rogers, whom she married August 29, 1953 in Crystal Lake and who preceded her in death on July 4, 2020; loving mother of Steve (Carol) Rogers, Phil Rogers, Kathy (Mark) Barry, Jane Rogers and Dan (Jane) Rogers; adored grandmother of fourteen; cherished great-grandmother of six; devoted daughter of the late Ralph C. and Edna I. Popp; sister of the late Robert "Bob" Popp and Danny L. Bartels; fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Marge loved a good laugh. She will always be remembered for her appreciation of the lighter side of life. Summers at the cottage, winters in Florida, and many holiday family gatherings. She loved her family, and along with Jerry, always kept their doors open for them. She was creative and enjoyed her quiet time doing word games, scrapbooking, making greeting cards, and building doll houses. Although seemingly quiet, she was the silent majority in the family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

Services will begin Wednesday, 10:30 AM in the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marge's memory to: Alzheimer's Association - Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org/illinois

For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
