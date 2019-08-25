|
|
Marguerite Hanson (nee Sather), age 90, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1962, formerly of Minneapolis, MN and Green Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sunrise of Naperville. She was born May 2, 1929 in Minneapolis.
Devoted wife of the late Jerome T. Hanson, whom she married on June 10, 1950 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Minneapolis and who preceded her in death November 3, 2009, loving mother of Jill (Rob) Steininger of Aurora, IL, Mark (Joan) Hanson of Naperville and the late Julie Ann Hanson, adored grandmother of Jason (Jackie) Steininger and Jamie (Michael) Mercer; Sara (Andrew) Weber, Ashley (Mike) Rutcosky and Ted (Teresa) Hanson, cherished great-grandmother of Taylor, Riley and Grace; Robert, Thomas, Elyse and Vivienne; Julia and Zachary; Rachel and Corey; Ryan, Lucas and Jonny, devoted daughter of the late Melvin and Eunice Sather, dear sister of the late Audrey (Richard "Dick") Dronen, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Marguerite grew up in Minneapolis, attended Minneapolis Central High School (Class of 1947) and was a graduate of the Minneapolis General Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1950). Working as a registered nurse for 42 years, Marguerite worked at Americana Nursing Home (now Manorcare of Naperville), Naperville, Snow Valley Nursing Home in Lisle, IL, at the offices of Pediatricians, Dr. Frank Karwatowicz and Dr. Shashikant Kudchadker, and retired in 1992 from DuPage County Health Department, Wheaton IL.
Marguerite was a longtime member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Naperville. She enjoyed spending time at her home in Green Lake, WI. Marguerite was a member of the Princeton, WI Garden Club, Dorcas Circle at Grace Lutheran Church, Ripon, WI, Charter member of Green Lake Women's Investment Club and a former member of Green Lake County Extension Homemakers
Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00-11:00 AM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville.
A celebration of Marguerite's life will be held Saturday, 11:00 AM in the church.
A procession to Naperville Cemetery for the interment of Marguerite's urn will follow the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marguerite's memory may be made to: , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316,
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 25, 2019