Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Maria Olivia Schaff


1946 - 2019
Maria Olivia Schaff Obituary
Maria Olivia Schaff, age 73, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Edward Hospital, Naperville. She was born on October 9, 1946 in Eagle Pass, TX. Maria is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Robert J. Schaff; her loving sons, Robert M. Schaff of Canyon Lake, TX and Ryan S. Schaff of Naperville, IL; her dear brother, Javier (Elsa) Garza of Katy, TX; her cherished nephew, Alex Garza and nieces, Marizza Garza Bowman and Melizza Garza Albano. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melicio and Alejandra Garza, and her sister, Maria Garza. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 11:00 AM at the SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
