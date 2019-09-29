Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Marian V. Major


1922 - 2019
Marian V. Major Obituary
Marian V. Major (nee DuPlessis), age 96, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2002, formerly of Lombard, Galena, Sandwich and Somonauk, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born November 23, 1922 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved wife of the late Francis S. "Frank" Major, who preceded her in death on December 8, 1999, loving mother of Sharon (Bruce) Greiner of Naperville, IL, Francis S. "Frank" (the late Carol) Major of Spring Lake, MI, the late Carol (the late Jim) Lancaste and the late Carl Major, adored grandmother of Karen (Evan) Harless; Michelle Major; Christina (Martin) Sigsworth, Alissa (the late Todd) Anderson, John (Jessica) Wise, Nicholas (Karen) Greiner and the late Christopher (Wendy) Greiner; Francis S. Major II, Jeannine (Larry) Johnson and Lindsay Major; cherished great-grandmother of Jason; Brock, Amanda and Paige: McKee, John Cooper and Harrison; Evelyn and Calvin Greiner and the late Samuel Greiner and Ashley Johnson. Devoted daughter of the late Edward and Edna (nee Lanahan) DuPlessis, dear sister of the late June (the late Kurt) Koppo and the late Edward (the late Gretchen) DuPlessis, fond sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

A loving homemaker, Marian owned and operated Ava Enterprises, a construction company that remodeled restaurants, for many years with her husband, Frank.

Marian was a talented oil painter, enjoyed traveling the country by RV with her husband, Frank and was a former member of Glen Ellyn Bible Church

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:00-3:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

A celebration of Marian's life will follow Saturday, 3:00 PM in the funeral home.

Future inurnment: Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
