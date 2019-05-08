Dr. Marilyn J. "Lynn" Deegan (nee McGuire), a resident of Naperville, IL, age 79, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. She was born January 30, 1940 in Chicago, IL.Beloved mother of Jim (Lisa) Deegan of Tinley Park, IL, Don (Ann) Deegan of Camp Hill, PA, and Kathy (Scott) Mullin of Lisle, IL, adored grandmother of James and Tyler Deegan, Andrew and Nick Deegan, and Kyle (fiancée, Joanna Dell'Olio) Mullin and Cooper Mullin, devoted daughter of Donald and Harriet (nee Kordick) McGuire, dear sister of Don (Sandra) McGuire of Oriental, NC and Barbara Eyler of Grand Junction, CO, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.Dr. Deegan grew up on Chicago's South Side, attended St. Columbanus Catholic School, Saint Aquinas High School, and St. Xavier University, all in Chicago, Benedictine University in Lisle, IL, and the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. An academic at heart, she left a legacy of learning and teaching with her family and so many others whose paths she crossed. Dr. Deegan taught in the graduate program for Counseling Psychology at the former Illinois Benedictine College where she had obtained her own Master's Degree. She also maintained a private practice as a counselor.She was a member of St. Daniel's Catholic Church in Wheaton, IL where she was a lector and taught religious education. She enjoyed reading, history, theology, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her wit and sarcasm, her incredible wisdom, her generosity, and her unconditional love.Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL. Additional Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence. Future inurnment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Deegan may be made to: The Guild of St. Patrick's, c/o Development Department, St. Patrick's Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 8, 2019