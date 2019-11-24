|
|
Marilyn Jean Field, age 93, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on November 13, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on July 31, 1926 in Geneva, IL. Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Linda Field of Houston, Karen (James) Bolek of Oak Park, IL, Jennifer (Charles) Kim of Chicago, and Gregory (Debra) Field of Naperville, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Marisah Bolek, Gregory Field, Jr., Matthew Field and Kristin Field; her adored great-grandchildren, Ayden, Brady, Jade and Dottie Field; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Helen Daw; her daughter, Susan Ann Field; her brother, Gerald (Pat) Daw, and sister, Janet (the late Joe) Mishodek. Marilyn had a modest demeanor and a loving heart. She was known for her commitment to family, her down-to-earth practicality, her personal dignity and her ability to rise above difficulties and make the best of each day. After graduating from North Central College, she worked (hard) as a mother and homemaker, and she also held jobs in human resources and other fields. Her wide interests, humor and genuine interest in others made her someone that everyone in the family wanted to sit next to. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Marilyn's life, memorial donations may be made to Advocate Hospice, Attn: Donations, 2000 Springer Drive, Lombard, IL 60148. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 24, 2019