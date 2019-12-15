|
Marilyn Marie Gage (nee Spealman), age 94, formerly of Wooster, OH and Glenview, IL, passed away peacefully at the Lemont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lemont, IL on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after 32 years in nursing homes following a tragic car accident (as a passenger) where she suffered a traumatic brain injury. She was born March 2, 1925 in Fredericksburg, OH.
Daughter of the late Robert and Mildred Spealman of Wooster, OH. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Gage and sister, Nadene Rogerson. Devoted mother of Kathleen (John) Achterberg of Naperville, IL and Caroline (Howard) Damask of Gurnee, IL. Loving grandmother of Alison (Kevin) Carnie, Bethany (Scott) Butera and Evan Damask. Fond stepmother to Barbara Gage and Jack (Lynda) Gage. Dear great-grandmother to Reese, Kendall and Christopher.
In high school, Marilyn excelled at oration and often gave patriotic speeches. Even in her later years, she enjoyed reciting "Unknown" by Bruce Barton. She was a proud graduate of St. Thomas School of Nursing in Akron, OH (Class of 1946) and later worked at Doctors Hospital in Akron. After marrying and raising a family in Glenview, IL, Marilyn returned to nursing as an OB nurse in Highland Park, IL. She was a former member of Glenview United Methodist Church. Marilyn played the piano and loved to sing with her daughters. We will fondly remember her sweet voice, scotch in one hand, cigarette in the other with Chopin playing in the background. You are finally at peace dear Mother and you will be in our hearts forever.
Interment will be private with future inurnment at Prairie Township Cemetery, Holmesville, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America, P.O. Box 7416, Merrifield, VA 22116-7416 703-761-0750, www.biausa.org
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 15, 2019