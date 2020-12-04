Marilyn (Collins) Ferris, 93, passed away 11/14/20 at home surrounded by family. Marilyn was born in Kenosha, WI to (Gladys) Phoebe Collins and Clarence Peter (Doc) Collins. Marilyn is survived by her 10 children: Phoebe (Matt) Bachleda, Mark, Matt, Amy (Don) Pollack, Nora (Kraig) Sternquist, Hugh, Pat (Suzanne), Mike, Andy (Sheri), Megan, 14 grandchildren: Katie, Wyndham, Amelia, Alex, Julia, Anders, Kyle, Sarah, Kelly, Bailey, Kaelyn, Colin, Alannah, Teagan, and 3 great grandchildren: Phoebe, Maia, and Kaleigh. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, brother Peter, and grandson Benjamin. Marilyn earned a BS at Marquette, WI and her RN at St Teresa, MN. She worked as a nurse for many years. Marilyn married Jim Ferris on 4/25/53 and were together for almost 40 years before he died in1993. She was an active member of St. Thomas Church, Naperville, IL. Marilyn's love of life was infectious, approaching all with kindness, patience, and humor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store