Marilyn Sue Shorts of Naperville, IllinoisDecember 13, 1950 - March 3, 2019Today we are celebrating the life of our mother...She was surrounded Sunday evening by her loving family, including her four grandchildren. Marilyn is survived by her two daughters Allison Harvey and Elizabeth Knapp. Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren Ava, Kennedy, Reese, and Chase who were the light of her life. During Marilyn's last months, she was surrounded in love by her surviving siblings Jacquelyn Giblin, Judy Koontz (Sam), and Walter Sparks (Dana). Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, as well as her parents Keith and Patricia Sparks.Marilyn's greatest joys included sunny days, beaches, and time with her family and friends. She loved teaching young children and had an important role in influencing them. She enjoyed bringing music into every single day and had a beautiful voice. Marilyn loved to read, and that love of reading was the foundation of many friendships. She loved to laugh and so enriched our lives with her sense of humor. She had a way with words. Marilyn is known for being a dear and true friend, and a classy and strong woman. "Aunt Marilyn" is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who have all been so special to her. Allison and Elizabeth express their sincere appreciation for their family and friends who have carried them through this journey. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019, at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 pm 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. The funeral will take place at the same location on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 am. The funeral will be followed by the family's private burial ceremony in Naperville. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to St. Judes Organization.