Marina Isabelle Bartel, age 99, formerly of Naperville, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital with family and friends by her side. She was born on April 11, 1920 in LaGrange, NC. After receiving her Bachelor's Degree from Atlantic Christian College in 1941, Isabelle attended the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill for graduate studies in Social Work. She also attended Lexington Theological Seminary, at the University of Kentucky for graduate studies in Religious Education. She taught High School Ancient History, and English in North Carolina prior to meeting her future husband Reverend Nathan Bartel at a Christian Youth Conference in Wisconsin. They married in 1946 and lived happily together for 60 years in Wauwatosa and Racine, Wisconsin, as well as in Naperville, and Wheaton, IL. They had two daughters, Ellen and Marina. For many years, Isabelle was active in Community United Methodist Church of Naperville, serving as a Stephen Minister and did extensive volunteer work for the Church, Edward Hospital, and various local educational and civic groups. She also served on many boards while living in Wisconsin, including the YWCA, Salvation Army, Church Women United and Church Mission groups. She eventually returned to teaching English and Social Studies for 15 years at Lincoln Junior High School in Naperville. After retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively over four continents. Isabelle was a talented watercolor painter, and used the gifts from the sea surrounding Sanibel Island to create beautiful shell art. She also loved keeping up with current events and engaging in lively political debates! She was courageous, resilient, insightful, and sharp of mind until the end of her life. However, she was best known for her strong religious faith and her compassion for others. She always ministered to people with a caring attitude, appreciative compliment, and unwavering assistance… even in her final years. Her loving heart, along with her shining blue eyes and beautiful smile, lifted people's spirits every time they were around her. She will be missed beyond measure by her family and numerous friends; but her legacy of a life well-lived will remain in their hearts forever. She was preceded in death by her parents Maude and Noah Hodges Williams, four brothers, Howell, Noahie, Ray Vance and Meredith Williams and her beloved husband of 60 years, Reverend Nathan Bartel. She is survived by her daughters Ellen Bartel of Naperville, Marina (Daniel) Semprevivo of Glen Ellyn, three grandchildren Michael (Anna) Semprevivo of Glen Ellyn, Paul (Julie) Semprevivo of Glen Ellyn, Laura (Jason) Vari of Villa Park, and five great-grandchildren, Caroline, Nina, Andrew, Bree, and Hazel, two sisters Mevis Crawford and Ramona Bunn of North Carolina, several Nieces and Nephews and many treasured friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 Community United Methodist Church, 20 North Center Street, Naperville, IL. A continental breakfast will be offered in the Welcome Center, and the Wake and Family Visitation will be held in the Chapel from 9 am to 11am. The Funeral Service will begin in the Sanctuary at 11am and will be followed by a burial service at the Naperville Cemetery at Washington and Hillside Streets in Naperville. In lieu of flowers, please follow Isabelle's example by reaching out to another human being or an animal with a kind word, a smile, a hug, a helping hand, or a gesture of kindness! Memorial Contributions can be made to Community United Methodist Church or to the Nathan and Isabelle Bartel Student Scholarship fund at Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 24, 2019