Marion "Shirley" Norton (nee Dixon), age 96, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1965, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. She was born on October 14, 1923 in East Orange, NJ. She married Francis C. Norton on June 14, 1952 at St. Teresa's Church in Summit, NJ.
Shirley is survived by her loving children, Dr. Maureen (Rogelio) Villageliu, Kathleen (Rex) Barrett, Ann (Jack) Harris, Marie (Mark) Eckstein, Richard (Cindy) Norton, Dr. Eileen M. (Kevin Williams) Norton and Geraldine (Jason) Priegel; her cherished grandchildren, Dr. Daniel (Heather) and Andrew Villageliu, Michael (Dr. Katie) Harris, Molly (Joe) Bailey, Kyle (Marissa) Harris, Dr. Thomas (Becca) Harris, Dr. Eric (Ariel Klein) Eckstein, Joseph (Rachel) Pieschek and Kevin Eckstein, Andrea Norton, Dr. Ashley (Dr. Bobby) Gregory, Katie and Carly Norton-Williams, Rebecca Priegel and Rachel Priegel; her adored great-grandchildren, Conor, Claire and Charlie Harris, Luke, Frankie and Piper Bailey, Nora Harris; her dear sisters, Sr. Mary Bernadette Dixon and Eileen (the late Edward ) Prendeville; her sister-in-law, Marie (the late George) Kammerer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis "Frank" Norton; her granddaughter, Jessica Priegel; and her brothers, Edward (Diane) and Robert (Carolyn) Dixon.
Shirley grew up in New Jersey. She was a 54 year resident of Naperville and a long time member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She and her husband, Frank, raised seven children. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, painting, crafting, bowling, bridge and golf.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to: Carmel of St. Teresa of Jesus, 7201 West 32nd Street, Little Rock, AR 72204-4716 (501) 565-5121, https://littlerockcarmel.org/ or St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 12, 2020