Marjorie Fay (Williams) Garr, 88, of Oak Brook, IL, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Oak Brook Care nursing home. She was born on February 13, 1932 in Pittsburg, IL to Louis and Evelyn (Olson) Williams. Margie's husband, Francis Gene Garr and her first husband, Norval J. Jones preceded her in death. Margie is survived by a son, Mark D. Jones of Kingman, Arizona; and four grandchildren: Cody Jones, Kit Jones, Annette S. Bowles and Tammy L. Them. Son, Larry Lee Jones preceded her in death. She leaves 4 siblings: Louis R. (Bill) Williams of Vista CA, Sally J. Onorati of Franklin Park IL, Susan I. Joiner of McDonald TN, and Shirlee M. Puckett of Hamilton MO. Her deceased siblings are Mary Louise Berry, Evelyn Marie Mullins, John B. Williams and Charles R. Williams.



Margie was a very active and vibrant woman throughout her life. She loved to travel and enjoyed genealogy, quilting, calligraphy, and swimming. Margie lived in Cicero in a boxcar with her first husband and worked at Western Electric. Later they moved to Glendale Heights, IL and then to Chillicothe, MO where she became owner and manager of a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio. She lived in Mountain Home, AR with her second husband and was a former president of the Baxter County, Arkansas, Historical and Genealogical Society. She has published numerous books documenting old records of births, deaths, and marriages found in her genealogical research. Interment of her ashes will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, Illinois on a date yet to be determined.





