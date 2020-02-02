|
|
Mark A. Babbles, 67, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Naperville, IL. Mark grew up in Skaneateles, NY where he was a gifted athlete who received a full scholarship to play baseball and soccer at Northern Illinois University (1974). After college, Mark moved to Naperville, IL where he happily lived the remainder of his life. He spent the majority of his career in sales, where he thrived because of his honest and gregarious personality. He was a fixture in the Naperville youth sports leagues and coached many teams in the community. Mark was a kind, generous, and brilliant man. He was a great friend and neighbor to all.
Known as "Papa" to his beloved grandchildren, Mark loved being a father and grandfather more than anything in the world. He left a lasting legacy through the memories and traditions he so lovingly passed on.
Mark is predeceased by his father, Peter G. Babbles, Jr. and his mother, Nancy (nee Carroll) Babbles.Mark is survived by his son, Gregory (Hollis) Babbles of Wilmette, IL and his daughter, Kerry (Jonathon) Town of Scottsdale, AZ. Two grandchildren, Charlotte and Eleanor Babbles of Wilmette, IL. He is also survived by his sister, Teresa (Milton) Valerio of Chapel Hill, NC and brothers Peter J. (Jean) Babbles Sr. of Skaneateles, NY and Matt (Mary) Babbles of Syracuse, NY. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Laurel Snyder of Naperville, IL.
A funeral mass will be held in Mark's honor on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Saints, Faith, Hope, and Charity Catholic Church
191 Linden St.
Winnetka, IL 60093
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 2, 2020