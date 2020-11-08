Mark B. Wehde, age 49, U.S. Army Veteran and current U.S. Army National Guard member, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2002, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born July 14, 1971 in Omaha, NE.
Beloved husband of Laura L. Wehde (nee Montuori), whom he married April 1, 2016, loving father of Sarah E. Wehde of Naperville, Kyle A. Montuori of Plainfield and Jacob J. Estoll of Plainfield, devoted son of Brian L. Wehde of Newark, IL and the late Janice E. (nee Auen) Wehde, dear brother of Marie Wehde of Chicago, IL, Renee Nichols (nee Wehde) of Boulder, CO, Steve Wehde of Crystal Lake, Zachary Wehde of Lombard, IL and the late Matthew Wehde, former spouse of Jennifer DiCanio of Naperville, fond nephew, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Mark will be dearly missed by his American Staffordshire Terrier, Maize. He has now joined his lost brothers and sisters in Arms.
In Mark's younger years he lived in Iowa before his family moved to Naperville, Illinois in 1984. He was on the wrestling team at Lincoln Jr. High School as well as Naperville Central High School. During his Junior year of high school, he made the honorable choice to enlist in the U.S. Army. He completed his basic training during the summer between Junior and Senior year.
Mark served in the Army for six full years. During that time, he was called to duty to serve in Operation Desert Storm. Once he was honorably discharged from the Army he started his studies at College of DuPage, Glen Ellen, Illinois with a primary focus in automotive technology. He completed the program with an associate degree. He joined the Auto Mechanics' Union Local 701, where he was a Journeyman and became an A.S.E certified Mechanic. He worked for Chrysler dealerships and Midas.
Mark was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Sarah on November 10, 1999. He was a fantastic dad and was always involved in her activities. Although he may not have enjoyed the task, he took Sarah and her friends to many concerts. One time he even earned her the right to go backstage because he was the only dad in the audience dealing with the screaming teenage girls. When she got older, he would wait in the parking lot to ensure she came out safely. He was also known to eat leftovers in the car as he waited, even if it was one of Sarah's friend's cherished cheesecakes. They both shared a love of music, hiking, and books. One of his most treasured things to do was to read her their favorite book, "The Outsiders". He would sing to her when she little. They were known to constantly belt out songs together in the car, more than slightly off key.
While Sarah was in the "loved" pre-teen years Mark enlisted in the Illinois National Guard, where he courageously served for 11 years. He spent most of his time in the 333rd Military Police Company, in Freeport, as a Communication's Sergeant. During this time he was called to serve in Afghanistan. The Army was also known to "borrow" him from time to time to serve on missions with the Special Forces. Although, he could not disclose the location or the nature of most of these missions, he always tried to hint to where he was going to be. Recently he changed positions to serve as a cook since he was preparing for retirement in three years.
The summer of 2015 Mark met Laura. Neither one of them knew what an impact their first causal date would make on their lives. They found a solid and devoted foundation in each other when they both needed it the most. Sarah would talk to her dad about his life with Laura and he would often say, she saved him. With Mark's charm and quirky humor, he changed Laura's outlook on life and brought the bliss back to her life. He was able to make her laugh and forget any worries that life brings. His nurturing and fun-loving nature transformed her.
Mark was proud to treat Laura's two sons, Kyle and Jacob, as his own. The boys thought of Mark as a "parent not as a step-father." He was quick-witted with a joke and always kept both boys laughing with his goofy sense of humor. He encouraged Jacob to join wrestling and spent extra time teaching him wrestling techniques. He never once missed an opportunity to watch Jacob practice. Mark took the time to read with Jacob and they were currently both enjoying reading the book "Of Mice and Men". Mark has been a great role model for Kyle as well. They enjoyed spending time with each other and shared the same taste in music and reading. Kyle knew he could count on Mark to always be there and cheer him up with his zany antics. In the recent year, Mark's and Kyle's relationship flourished from parent and child into an unbreakable bond of a man-to-man friendship.
Mark had a way of making everyone feel at ease. He was the calmest and most level-headed person in a time of need. He loved spending time hiking, climbing, camping, fishing, and even jumping out of perfectly good airplanes. He loved traveling with family and friends. His favorite thing to do while traveling was to spend time outdoors mostly with his fishing pole in tow. His favorite place to venture locally was Starved Rock, a place his brother Matt and Sarah frequented with him. He was always playing around and was known to be hiding at the top of the tall trees. His sister-in-law, Michelle, would often refer to his as a monkey. Mark had the most infectious laugh and smile. He emitted such an electric energy that others couldn't help but draw from it.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL. A funeral service with military honors will be private.
A celebration of life that is open to all who would like to attend will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the American Legion Marne Post 13, 24741 Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL.
Future inurnment: Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to: PTSD Foundation of America; Website: ptsdusa.org
