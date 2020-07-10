1/1
Marley Grace Wilander
2019 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marley Grace Wilander, age 17 months, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born January 26, 2019. Marley is survived by her mother Chelsea Cirino, and father Daniel Wilander, grandparents Carole and Patrick Cirino. She is also survived by her loving family; the Wilander's, the Wojcik's, the Cirino's the Graszer-Olson's, the Coleman-VanWormer's and many close family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; JoAnn and Steven Wilander and great grandmothers June Walters and Peggy Cirino. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. The family is requesting that we celebrate Marley's life by wearing colorful attire. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses or to the Marley Grace foundation to help raise awareness and support for all families and pet owners.

Family Go Fund Me page:

gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-marley-grace-wilander?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Marley Grace Foundation:

gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-marley-grace?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:30 - 03:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved