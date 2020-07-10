Marley Grace Wilander, age 17 months, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born January 26, 2019. Marley is survived by her mother Chelsea Cirino, and father Daniel Wilander, grandparents Carole and Patrick Cirino. She is also survived by her loving family; the Wilander's, the Wojcik's, the Cirino's the Graszer-Olson's, the Coleman-VanWormer's and many close family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; JoAnn and Steven Wilander and great grandmothers June Walters and Peggy Cirino. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. The family is requesting that we celebrate Marley's life by wearing colorful attire. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses or to the Marley Grace foundation to help raise awareness and support for all families and pet owners.Family Go Fund Me page:Marley Grace Foundation: