Mary Alice Hart Glavin, 81, most recently of Ottawa, IL, passed away early in the morning on December 25, 2019.
Mary Alice's ancestors came to the United States in 1851 from Ireland and in 1867 from Sweden. She was always very proud of her family's heritage, but also proud of how they served America. Her grandfather, William Hart, was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, enlisting from 1880-1899. He had a 6 ½ inch tattoo in blue and red of a woman carrying a U.S. flag. Mary Alice's father also served in the U.S. Army, as an Ordnance Sergeant in World War I as part of the American Expeditionary Forces on the Western Front.
Mary Alice was born on September 11, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Frank and Margaretta Hart. Her first memory, at age three, was bouncing her red ball outside of her house when her mother spoke to her as if she were an adult: "Mary Alice, Pearl Harbor was just bombed. We are at war." She stopped playing and asked, "How can I help?" Her first school was Our Lady Help of Christians, one block away from her home, where she enjoyed taking piano lessons from the nuns. She became quite adept, and especially liked performing Beethoven and Chopin. Her older brother, Frank, was a patrol boy at the school and was very protective; he would not let her jaywalk. Mary Alice and Frank worked hard to make their parents proud. For fun, they would often visit Brookfield Zoo, but she did not like snakes and avoided the reptile house. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, tennis, ice-skating, and roller-skating. She also enjoyed visiting the 120-acre farm her mom still owned in Albany, IL, as well as traveling to Niagara Falls, Canada, and Wisconsin.
Mary Alice next attended a boarding school in Davenport, IA, but did not like it. She had to write to her mom in code "to get my blue dress cleaned" (since the administration screened all the mail) so her mom could help her move out. She then attended Trinity High School in Chicago, where her best friend was Winifred Morgan. Mary Alice liked physics class best, learning how the universe worked. Upon graduation, she attended Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, IL. She earned a BA in economics, and then continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on a full fellowship, earning an MA in economics. She lived in a dorm room where her duty every night was to plug in the giant neon red "W" outside her window. She went on to teach economics at Morton College in Cicero, IL.
One St. Patrick's Day, Mary Alice met Edward Glavin at a dance at the Loyola Lake Shore campus. They got married three years later. Mary Alice continued to teach, and with Edward, built and managed an apartment building in La Grange Park. She bought a brand new honey gold 1965 Mustang and everyone thought she was cool. The Glavins later moved to Cincinnati, where their first three children, Kevin, Michael, and Brian were born. The family soon moved to Basking Ridge, NJ, where their next two children, Kathleen, and Stephen, were born. One year, the day after Christmas, the children heard an announcement on the radio about a collie that needed saving; Mary Alice adopted it from the local shelter, naming it Badger, after her alma mater, and the kids were thrilled to have a dog. In 1978, the Glavins moved to Naperville, IL. As Mary Alice worked non-stop raising her family, she also found time to work as a realtor and broker. And like her father and grandfather, she also felt a strong sense of duty to country, but chose not to get a tattoo. Instead, she volunteered for many years as an election judge, helping people exercise their right to vote. Her faith was also important to her; she was a longtime member of Saint Raphael's Catholic Church in Naperville. In 2018, Mary Alice relocated to Ottawa to be closer to her son, Michael.
Mary Alice is survived by her husband, Edward, of Tustin, CA; her four children, Kevin Glavin (Brenda) of Irvine, CA, Dr. Michael Glavin (Bronwyn) of LaSalle, IL, Brian Glavin of Western Springs, IL, and Dr. Kathleen Leinen of San Antonio, TX; and four grandchildren (Jacob, Marina, Shaun, and Timothy).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and her son Stephen.
At Christmas Mass the morning of Mary Alice's passing, the priest said in earnest, "I am praying for her, but just think how she is having the best Christmas ever in heaven!"
Flowers may be sent to the McDonald Funeral Home in Fulton, IL, where the visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on December 29, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, Fulton, IL, with Rev. Matthew Camaioni officiating. Mary Alice will be laid to rest at Calvary Hill Fulton Township Cemetery, where her parents and other relatives also rest.
A memorial has been established.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 27, 2019