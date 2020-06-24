Mary Ann Indovina, age 91 of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Alden Estates of Naperville. She was born February 13, 1929 in Chicago to her loving late parents, Anthony and Madeline Indovina. Cherished wife of the late Carlo Mareno. Beloved sister of Catherine (the late Phillip) Rizzo, Theresa (the late Frank) Brichetto, and proceeded in death by sisters Anne (the late Jack) Fricano and Connie (the late Angelo) Mule`. Adored Aunt of Jack, Anthony, David (Pam) and Maryann Fricano, Angelo Mule`, Steve (Gail) Butera, Susan (Robert) Smith and Gina (Frank) Olah. Mary Ann had a long career working for Kraft Food Corporation and later for the Chrysler Corporation. At the age of 72, she moved to Arizona to enjoy her retirement years with her sisters, but returned to Naperville as her health declined. Mary Ann will forever be remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews as being the Best Auntie! She was thought of by many as a second grandparent especially Steven, Scott & Joe Butera. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: ASPCA. Visitation: Thursday, June 25th 10:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. (the funeral home will be under the guidelines of the CDC Rule 10 because of current Covid restrictions). Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.