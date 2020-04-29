|
Mary Ann Moore was born on April 29th, 1934 in Chickamauga, Georgia. Ann left us on April 22nd, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a long time resident of Naperville, Illinois.
Ann is survived by her sister, Roberta Rogers of Dawsonville, GA, and brothers Wesley Jackson of Chickamauga, GA, George Rogers of Trenton, GA, James Rogers of Harrison, TN, several nieces and nephews, and one granddaughter, Holly Ridgeway.
Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Elaine Hermes-Ridgeway of Dallas, TX, and her sister Barbara Jean Rowlett of Radcliffe, KY, as well as her mother Laura Rogers and her father Arthur Jackson of Chickamauga, GA.
Ann had many friends in all of her interests in life. Ann enjoyed cooking, golfing, country dancing, and spending time with friends. She was a local Realtor, and she helped hundreds of families find their homes, many of whom became life-long friends.
Ann was very active in her church, Grace United Methodist of Naperville, IL, where her family and church family will hold a service for her when able.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 29, 2020