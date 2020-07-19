Mary A. Gerten (nee Martin), age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1961, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Naperville. She was born April 11, 1937 in Aurora.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Gerten, whom she married October 25, 1958 and who preceded her in death on December 21, 2003, loving mother of Daniel E. (Rhonda) Gerten of Naperville, Linda (Paul) Pelczynski of Lake Zurich, IL and the late Joseph Gerten II, adored grandmother of Melanie and Kevin Pelczynski, devoted daughter of the late James and Julia (nee Kane) Martin, fond sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Mary grew up in Aurora and was a 1955 graduate Madonna High School, where she was a captain on the girls basketball team. A loving and devoted homemaker, Mary also worked for Amoco Research Center in Naperville and Marriott Corporation, Lisle, IL. She was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville where she brought communion to the homebound and was active on the funeral luncheon committee. Mary enjoyed reading, bowling, playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends at her lake house in Twin Lakes WI.
Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Thursday, July 23, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St,, Naperville.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to: SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St,, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1081, https://www.sspeterandpaul.net/
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213.