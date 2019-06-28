Home

1924 - 2019
Mary B. Infanger Obituary
Mary B. Infanger (nee Tierney), age 94, of St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL since 2008, formerly of Cicero, Brookfield and Downers Grove, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence. She was born September 23, 1924 in Chicago, IL.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William T. "Bill" Infanger and is survived by many loving family members, including daughters, Maureen (the late Del) Brauch and Kathleen (Thomas) Kenney, both of Naperville.

Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.

Additional Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence.

Interment: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on June 28, 2019
