Mary B. Shumate (nee Stewart), age 81, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1987, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 2, 1938 in Louisville, KY.
Beloved wife of John W. Shumate, Jr., whom she married March 12, 1974, devoted daughter of the late Turner, Jr. and Zelma (nee Price) Stewart, dear sister-in-law of Carolyn (Donald) Carwile, Elizabeth (Dave) Reed and Ruth Ann (Carey) Reed, all of Louisville, KY, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Mary will be greatly missed by her Westie, Rex.
Mary grew up in Louisville, KY and was a graduate of J. M. Atherton High School. During her work career, Mary was employed with The Louisville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and General Electric Corp.
Mary was a member of New Covenant Church in Naperville and was a former member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Louisville.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to: , 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta,GA 30309, (800)283-7800, https://www.arthritis.org
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 13, 2019