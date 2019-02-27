Mary B. Lusk Wangerin passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, in Naperville, Illinois. Born August 19, 1936, and raised in Fargo, North Dakota. She was the youngest of the four daughters of Claude and Doris Lusk. She received a bachelor's degree in physical education from Macalester College and a master's degree in guidance education from Akron University in Ohio. She had a long career in the public schools, first as a P. E. teacher, then as a guidance counselor at Wheaton Central High School until her retirement. She was strong in her faith and active in her service to First Congregational Church Naperville. She is survived by sisters Barbara Abrahamson and Dora Curfman, 12 nieces and nephews, 8 grand-nieces, 9 grand-nephews, and 4 great grand-nieces/nephews. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 23, 1:00 p.m., at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 25 East Benton, Naperville IL, 60540. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Congregational United Church of Christ. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264 Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary