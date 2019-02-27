Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wangerin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Wangerin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary B. Wangerin Obituary
Mary B. Lusk Wangerin passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, in Naperville, Illinois. Born August 19, 1936, and raised in Fargo, North Dakota. She was the youngest of the four daughters of Claude and Doris Lusk. She received a bachelor's degree in physical education from Macalester College and a master's degree in guidance education from Akron University in Ohio. She had a long career in the public schools, first as a P. E. teacher, then as a guidance counselor at Wheaton Central High School until her retirement. She was strong in her faith and active in her service to First Congregational Church Naperville. She is survived by sisters Barbara Abrahamson and Dora Curfman, 12 nieces and nephews, 8 grand-nieces, 9 grand-nephews, and 4 great grand-nieces/nephews. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 23, 1:00 p.m., at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 25 East Benton, Naperville IL, 60540. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Congregational United Church of Christ. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now