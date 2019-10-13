|
|
Mary C. Cahill (nee Schlueter) of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by her immediate family after a two-year battle with cancer. A dedicated and caring nurse, Mary was her own best advocate throughout her fight and found strength in her wonderful oncology care team at the University of Chicago. Mary was born in Dubuque, IA and grew up boating on the Mississippi River with her loving family. After earning her nursing degree and moving to Chicago, Mary spent time caring for patients at hospitals in the city and eventually met her husband Bob. After settling in the Western Suburbs, Mary spent time caring for her two children and teaching her husband how to captain a boat before going back to work as a nurse for DuPage Medical Group - a role she held for ten years. A woman with many interests and gifts, Mary was a gracious host, avid gardener, loving dock neighbor, regular yoga and pilates goer, shopping and wine enthusiast, expert decorator, dedicated parishioner, and a friend to all. Her boat was her "happy place" and it's where our fondest memories of her will forever live. She is survived by her husband Robert Cahill, children Meghan Chesnut (nee Cahill) and Stephen Cahill, son-in-law Caleb Chesnut, loving mother Thelma Schlueter (nee Fleege), and brother Daniel (Lynn) Schlueter. She is preceded in death by her father Philip Schlueter, siblings Steven and Karen Schlueter and stepfather John Arling. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mary Cahill to the University of Chicago Medicine payable to the "University of Chicago" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Mary Cahill Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/mary-cahill Visitation will be held at Friedrich Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville on Tuesday, October 15, 2:00 until 9:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish. Private burial services will take place at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 13, 2019