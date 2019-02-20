Mary Catherine "Kay" (née Moore) Grove, 92, of Canton, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019, with Bob, her loving husband of 72 years, by her side. Adored by her family, Kay will be missed by all who knew her. Her generous spirit and natural tendency to back the underdog will not be forgotten. Kay was born in Francisco, Indiana on November 18, 1926. She moved with her family to Fulton County, Illinois in 1934. Kay attended St. David School and Canton Senior High School, earning her diploma in 1945. While there, Kay was a cheerleader, a Glee Club member, and a choir ensemble member. Her favorite subjects were biology and French. During her senior year, she was editor of the "Cantonian"-the school yearbook.On October 25, 1946, Kay married Bob, her high school sweetheart, in Canton. Kay's organizational and writing skills would serve her over the course of her working career. She held positions in retail sales and bank records. Kay also had a twenty-year career with AT&T Bell Laboratories in Naperville, Illinois, where she was a supervisor in Engineering Records and later was in Management on the Technical side. Kay was an unfailing supporter of sports programs throughout Illinois, including Canton, Illinois College (Jacksonville), Galva, and Naperville. She enjoyed family gatherings and holidays. She enjoyed children and taught Sunday school at the EUB United Methodist Church in Naperville. She enjoyed music, her family pets, and decorating. Most of all, Kay liked having her family close to her for cherished conversation and "together time." Kay is survived by her husband, Bob, of Canton, Illinois; a sister, Betty Cruise, of Santa Clarita, California; a son, Barry (Deb) Grove, of Marion, Iowa; a daughter, Ann (George) Kort, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; four grandchildren: Robert (Sheena) Grove II of Adel, Iowa; David (Sara) Grove of Panora, Iowa; Ashley (Daniel) Morhardt of Belleville, Illinois; and April Kort of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; six great-grandchildren: Norah, Keygan, Gracie, Jansen, Leo, and Jonas; and several nieces and nephews. Kay was remembered at a private funeral service in Canton.Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton has been entrusted with services. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.comOaks-Hines Funeral Home - Canton & Elmwood, IL Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary