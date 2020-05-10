Mary "Murph" Davis, age 74, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 22, 2020 in her home in Mt. Airy, Maryland, after a courageous battle against cancer.



One of six children, Murph was born in 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to James and Inez. In 1973, she married her best friend, Michael Davis, who she met while working for AT&T in California. Murph and Mike traveled the world together, eventually settling in Naperville, Illinois, to raise their three children, Michael, Kristin, and Kathleen, and later retiring to Mt. Airy, Maryland by way of Suwanee, Georgia.



A loving wife and mother, Murph was the foundation of her family and the heart of every home she and her husband built together. She loved to sew clothes for her children and cook. Day or night, family, friends, and neighbors could always count on being greeted by Murph with open arms and a home-cooked meal, generally sufficient to feed a small army. Handwritten notes sent dependably on each birthday and holiday, penned in Murph's beautiful script, remain a prized keepsake for the many who loved her. An avid conversationalist and unbeatable Scrabble player, Murph taught her children a love of language carried with them to this day. Doting on her four grandchildren, Emily, Gregory, Grace, and Samuel, brought unending joy to Murph's later years. She also treasured her dear friends, many of whom she met while working for Catholic Order of Foresters in Naperville.



Murph was preceded in death by her parents and brother James and is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings Peggy, Carol, Bill and Paul, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In light of current limitations imposed by COVID-19, arrangements to celebrate Murph's life will be made in the future. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store