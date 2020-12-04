1/1
Mary Jane Leisten
1954 - 2020
On December 3, 2020, Mary Jane (Gay) Leisten, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Mary Jane was born August 20, 1954. She met her loving husband of 45 years in high school and they continued on to have a beautiful life and family including three daughters. Mary Jane worked her entire career of 45+ years in banking and proudly served the Naperville community for over 30 years until her retirement in July 2019. She took pride in treating her customers as family and appreciated how these connections allowed her to support one of her great passions to help better serve and support many local non-profit organizations including Little Friends, 100+ Women of Naperville, and IndieBound Naperville. Mary Jane had a great love for reading and traveling. Mary Jane was exceptionally creative; she could fix, dress up, or turn anything into something magnificent. Mary Jane is survived by her husband Roger, her daughters Michelle Leisten, Kari (Richard) Bauerlein, Amy Leisten (John Moore), grandson Evan Bauerlein and soon to be granddaughter, her father, Francis Gay, brothers, Jim (Sue) Gay, Don (Anna) Gay, and Bob (Ann) Gay. She was a dear aunt and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her mother Kathryne (Leufgen) Gay and dear mother-in-law Elaine (Long) Leisten. Our "Queen of Hearts" is loved and will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Patrick's Residence of Naperville or any special organization of your choosing is appreciated. Public visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
