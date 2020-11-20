Mary Kathleen Krieter – passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL., after a long battle with Leukemia at age 65.
Preceded in death by her father Frank Macarthy and her niece Elyce Macarthy.
Survived by her devoted sons Kevin (Rochelle) Krieter, Michael (Kelsey Danca) Krieter, her grandson Colton Krieter, her mom Beverly Macarthy, her siblings Dennis (Chris) Macarthy, Frank (Pascale) Macarthy, Jon (Cindy) Macarthy, Debra (Larry) Miller and Karen (Mark) Ogorzalek. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Kathy received her Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University and her Masters from Ball State University, she was a Speech Pathologist with Indian Prairie School District Naperville 204 for many years.
She was a devoted daughter, sister, mom and grandmother, always putting others before herself. Loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. Her Catholic faith and her many bible studies were very important to her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her laugh, sense of humor, advice, love and support are a few of the many attributes we will greatly miss about her.
Private funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
will be appreciated.
