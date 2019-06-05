Mary Lorraine Surges, age 93, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on June 3, 2019 at her home at Senior Star at Weber Place, Romeoville, IL. She was born on October 14, 1925 in Streator, IL. Mary Lorraine is survived by her loving children, Chuck (Bonita) Surges, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, Craig (Lisa) Surges of Plainfield, IL and Cindy (Jeff) Surges Holmes of Plainfield, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Siobhan O'Donnell, Jacqueline (Josh), Christine (Scott), Corey (Nicole), Chuck, III (Tammy), Amy, Alison, and Kyle (Kate) Surges and Kasey Surges and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles L. Surges, Sr. in 1999; her grandson, Sean O'Donnell; her great-grandchildren, Devin, Elizabeth and Erica; and her sister, Rosemary Washko. Mary Lorraine earned her nursing certificate from Silver Cross Hospital just after WWII ended. She enjoyed many years as an OB nurse at several different Chicago area hospitals until she stayed home to raise her family. She had a lifelong passion for books and reading, and was a huge Chicago Cubs fan. She volunteered countless hours as a librarian and school nurse at St. Raphael School in Naperville, as well as a librarian at Naperville Central High School. Throughout her life she was extremely generous and always made you feel welcome in her home. She loved to cook and entertain her family and friends, and always wanted you come early and stay late. Mary Lorraine also had a deep love for animals and cared for them all as her own. She will be deeply missed. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's love of animals, memorial donations may be directed to A.D.O.P.T., 420 Industrial Drive, Naperville, IL 60563. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary