|
|
Mary Margaret Sheehan, age 59, a 27 year resident of Naperville Illinois, passed away February 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with illness. Mary was born on July 9, 1960 in Saginaw, Michigan to Edward and Elizabeth (nee Lennon) Feuerstein. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, William Sheehan; her cherished daughters, Margaret and Kathleen, her mother Elizabeth and her siblings Patricia, Gerard, Christopher, Ann, Paul, their spouses, her husband's siblings and spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Edward. Mary graduated from New Lothrop High School in Michigan, and from Michigan State University in 1983 with a degree in Retail Management. She went to work for Carson Pirie Scott in Chicago for over 20 years. In recent years Mary enjoyed being a Naperville District #203 teacher's aide. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Naperville where she was a former member of the choir. She loved to sing. Mary loved being a mother and spending time with her family. She enjoyed gathering together with her many great friends. Everyone loved Mary, and she saw the good in all people. Her gentle smile and loving touch will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name will be greatly appreciated by Unbound (a global organization devoted to the poor and marginalized) at unbound.org Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 3:00 until 9:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 1, 2020