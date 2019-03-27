|
Mary L. Overbeck (nee Leidy), age 71, of Plainfield, IL passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL. Mary was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church in Naperville.She is survived by her loving husband; Robert E. Overbeck, and step-daughter; Diana (Don) Janes. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorraine L. (nee Kopitke) Leidy, and her step-son; Donald Ficarrotta.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, 11:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd. Naperville. Interment Private. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to . Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 27, 2019