1/1
Mary Ruth Hanke
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ruth Hanke nee Warosh, age 92, a resident of Naperville since 1966, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. She was born January 5, 1928 in Wausau, WI. A homemaker, Mary faithfully chronicled her family's daily life in a hand-written diary which spans over 50 years. Mary was an active parishioner of St. Raphael Church, where she co-chaired the funeral luncheon ministry for many years. Mary helped launch the church's memorial banner project by personally embroidering the names of each deceased parishioner since the church's inception. Mary also loved to knit, graciously gifting friends and family with the more than 100 unique and beautiful afghans she created over the years. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Sean) Hagen, Margaret Garcia and Lisa Hanke, grandsons Kyle, Trevor and TJ Hagen, sister Carol (Jerry) Feldbruegge, sister-in-law Carol Warosh. and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband William R. Hanke, her son-in- law Robert Garcia, and siblings Bob Warosh, Betty Burkhart, and Katie Detert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Interment at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to St. Raphael Church.

www.beidelmankunschfh.com 630-355-0264



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Dear Tom: Sorry to hear about your Aunt Mary's passing. She will be with your fine father, Mr. Warosh now. May she rest in eternal peace.
Spud from 22nd Avenue
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved