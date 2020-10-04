1/
Mary S. Rardin
1942 - 2020
Mary S. Rardin (nee O'Brien), a longtime resident of Somonauk, formerly of Naperville and Chicago, passed away at her Somonauk home on September 27, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born on April 9, 1942 in Chicago, IL. Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas G. Rardin; sons Patrick (Mariela Quinteros) Rardin and Sean (Carrie) Rardin; grandsons Patrick Rardin Quinteros and Kevin, Brian, and James Rardin; brother John (Joann) O'Brien; nieces and nephews Michael, Katie, Beth, and Jonathan. She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Ernest O'Brien; brother Jim O'Brien. Mary finished her long and distinguished teaching career at Plano High School and Centennial Elementary School also in Plano. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. All services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www. friedrichjones.com.



Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
