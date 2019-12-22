Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
Mary V. Walsh Obituary
Mary V. Walsh, age 86, a resident of Lisle, IL, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1933 in Chicago, IL. Mary is survived by her children Lori (the late Ken) Soldat, Michael (Sheri) Walsh, Kevin (Geralyn) Walsh, and Rita (Paul) Washburn; grandchildren Michael Soldat, Ryan Soldat, and Kyle (Ronna) Soldat, Kaylyn Walsh and Adam Walsh, Annie Walsh, Noah Walsh, and Janayah, Jason Washburn and Sean Washburn; she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband David J. Walsh in 1990; parents Della and Hugh McMonagle; uncle Anthony McDonough. Mary taught second grade elementary school at St. Alexander School for many years. Always a woman with a strong faith, she was a long time parishioner at St. Raphael Church in Naperville, IL. Mary was a very active woman, and some of her many affiliations included the Millies, Soup Group, FCCC Woman's Group, St. Mary's Storybook, and the Art Group at the Resource Center. She will be remembered as being a strong willed woman that was fiercely independent but was always very caring. She will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 27 11:00 AM at St. Raphael Church 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery-Naperville, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's memory, donations to Project Harambee, NFP Kathleen Harrison Founding Director, PO Box 1724 N. Riverside, IL 60546, www.projectharambee.org would be welcome. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
