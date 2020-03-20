|
|
Mary Verneath Teague, age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away suddenly on March 17, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1931 in Winston-Salem, NC. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Teague in 2001, her son Tracy Alan Teague and his wife Jackie in 2006, her son-in-law Brian Markielewski 2006, her brother Alva, sister Evelyn and her parents, Andrew and Sallie Mae Pendergrass. She is survived by her loving daughters, Julie (the late Brian) Markielewski and Laura (Raymond, Jr.) Kirin, all of Naperville, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Michael Teague, Samantha (Andri Koiava) Kirin and Joshua Kirin; and her dear sister, "Penny" Denny; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a 38 year breast cancer survivor. She received her treatment at Edward Hospital. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's life, memorial donations may be directed to Edward Foundation at www.eehealth.org>ways-to-give>edward-foundation>donate. When visiting the Edward Foundation website, donations can be given to the area of greatest need, or breast center. Private family services will be held with interment at Clarendon Hill Cemetery in Darien, IL. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 20, 2020