Mason William Hallett, 97, of Naperville, IL passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Springs of Monarch Landing, after an extended illness resulting from hip replacement. Mason was born at home on April 29, 1923 in St. Louis, MO to Natalie Mason and Reynold E. Hallett. As a young man he played second base and chased girls. He was voted King of the Prom at Hyde Park High School in 1941. Upon high school graduation he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in the South Pacific. He started as a radio man, but soon determined he wasn't very good at Morse Code, so he was moved to the nose-gunner position. He always thought it comical that he survived the war, not only because of his squadron position, but because the crew missions flew over the ocean and he didn't know how to swim. He was honorably discharged in 1946, came home to Chicago and took a job selling 100-key calculators. He moved on to greener pastures and went to work for Blumenthal Print Works selling fabric ticking for 40+ years. He retired in 1989. In 1959, he met his future wife, Janet Irene Berry after being set up on a blind date. They married in 1961 and moved to Hazel Crest, IL.. They welcomed their first child, Mason Charles, on Nov., 28, 1962 and soon after moved to Naperville. They welcomed their second child, Elizabeth Christine, on June 22, 1966. Mason is survived by his son, Mason C. Hallett (Sarah), his daughter Elizabeth Kilroy nee Hallett (Tom) and his grandchildren Mason B. Hallett, Christine I. Hallett and Charles J. Kilroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his wife. Mason was a kind, generous and humble man. Our grief is tempered with the knowledge that Mason was at peace with himself, his family and his life. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Naperville Central High School baseball program C/O Naperville Central Athletic Department, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL 60540. There will be a private celebration of life and interment this summer. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.