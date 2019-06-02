Maureen Kelly Hall, 84, of Eastham, MA, passed away on May 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Maureen was the daughter of the late John and Winnifred Morrissey Kelly and grew up in Dalton, MA. She was a very proud Irish Lass, born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1935. In 1953, Maureen graduated from the former Dalton High School. In 1956, she graduated from the former St. Luke's School of Nursing. She then worked at St. Luke's and St. Francis in Hartford, Connecticut. On June 21, 1958, Maureen married the late Bernard T. Hall. They had two children, Kelly and Patrick (Susanne) Hall from Naperville, IL. Pat and Sue have two sons, Jonathon (Sari) and Eric (Jenny) all of Illinois. Maureen enjoyed traveling, reading, good conversations, entertaining at her Cape Cod home and rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots. Patrick says "She enjoyed being a professional Mom no matter what age her children were."Maureen leaves her two children, daughter-in-law, grandsons; her two sisters, JoAnne (Wayne) Cronnell and Nancy Kelly of Dalton, MA. She also leaves her two sisters-in-law, Barbara Powers of Lee, MA and Rosemary Hall of Pittsfield, MA. As well as her aunt and uncle, Norma and Jim Washburn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Maureen also leaves behind her good companion, Muffin.Maureen was predeceased by her parents, husband, her brother Robert and his wife Marilyn, her two brothers-in-law, John Hall and James Powers. The family is thankful for the VNA-Hospice of Cape Cod for their support and care for Maureen. They are also very thankful for her caregivers, Colleen, Marcelli, Marissa, Samantha, Kathy and Carla. FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Maureen Kelly Hall will be held, WEDNESDAY, June 5, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Dalton. Calling hours will be held, TUESDAY, June 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Ronald McDonald House; the MS Society; or the VNA-Hospice of Cape Cod, in care of the funeral home. Published in the Naperville Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary