Megan Nicole Kochanek
1983 - 2020
Megan Nicole Kochanek, age 37, a resident of Lombard, IL, formerly Naperville, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born May 16, 1983 in Downers Grove.

Beloved daughter of Gary and Sharon (nee Sokol) Kochanek, dear sister of Cheryl (Jim) LaBanco of Naperville, adored aunt of Josephine Rose and Nora Mae LaBanco, loving girlfriend of Erich Baron of Lombard, fond niece, cousin, and friend to many.

Megan grew up in Naperville, attended Waubonsie Valley High School and was a graduate of Illinois State University and received her Master of Science degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Benedictine University in Lisle. She was employed by Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, as a Registered Nutritionist working with children.

Megan loved her cats: Boo and Sebastian, reading, nature walks, visits to the Dunes, music and concerts, dance, caring for her house plants and her family, friends and co-workers - and they loved her. She will be greatly missed. Megan suffered from many health issues over the years which were compounded by the pandemic.

A private funeral service will be held. Public visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, 3:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures.

Future Inurnment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Megan's name may be made to: NephCure Kidney International, 150 S. Warner Road, Suite 402, King of Prussia, PA 19406, 1.866 NephCure (637-4287), https://nephcure.org/

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
