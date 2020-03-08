|
|
Melvin H. Hess, MD, age 60, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Kankakee, IL passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. He was born February 14, 1960 in Kankakee, IL to his loving late parents, Melvin and Marie Hess. Cherished husband of Elizabeth Hess nee Barnes, wedded on October 9, 1994. Loving father of William, Isabelle and Grace Hess. Cherished brother of Michele (John) Vinton of Champaign, IL and Marvin Hess of Kankakee, IL. Dear uncle of Monica (Stefan) Ritz, Dean, Elena, and Anna Vinton, David and Amelia Wilkemeyer and great-uncle of Kylie, Ella and Rosalie Ritz. Dearest son-in-law of Barbara Barnes of Clarendon Hills. Loving brother-in-law of Robert (Joanna Sutton) Barnes of Los Angeles, CA, and Mary Barnes of Hinsdale, IL. Mel graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School of Kankakee, class of 1978. He received his bachelor's degree and medical degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and residency in Psychiatry from Loyola University Medical Center. He spent his entire working career as a psychiatrist for various groups, including: Professional Health Associates, Institute for Personal Development, and Helen Wheeler Center, along with seeing patients in his private practice. Mel was an avid Cubs fan and University of Illinois football fan. He was a "Parrot Head" Jimmy Buffet fan. He will forever be remembered as a good friend to all. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 1004 –A O'Reilly Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129. 415-800-7777 Visitation: Tuesday, March 10th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service: March 11th 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 8, 2020