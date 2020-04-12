|
|
Merrill A. Litchfield, age 76, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1962, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1943 in DeKalb, IL.
Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Barbara J. "Barb" Litchfield (nee Moore), whom he married June 5, 1965 and who preceded him in death on August 23, 2019, loving father of Traci (Rutcherd III) Johnson and Edward "Ted" (Katharine) Litchfield, adored grandfather of Rutcherd (Abby) Johnson IV, Teagan (Tristan) Nicks, Taylor Johnson, Rylan Johnson, Lukas Litchfield, and Juliana Litchfield, cherished great-grandfather of Koby Nicks, devoted son of the late Rev. Carl and Ethel (nee Riggs) Litchfield, dear brother of Rev. David (Vera) Litchfield, Greg (Leann) Litchfield, Joel (Lori) Litchfield, Rev. Carl (Rev. Geri) Litchfield and Rev. Glenn (Dorie) Litchfield, fond brother-in-law of Donald Moore, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
The son of a minister, Merrill grew up in various towns in Indiana and Michigan. He was a 1962 graduate of South Haven High School, South Haven, MI and received his undergraduate degree from North Central College in Naperville, where he was a member of the cross country and track teams. Merrill worked for Cotterman Ladder Company, Aurora, IL and later was employed as a civilian paramedic for many years with the City of Naperville. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville.
Due to the current health crisis, public services are being planned for a future date.
Future inurnment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Merrill's memory may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church Foundation, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1748, https://www.peopleofgrace.org/foundation
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020