Michael Douglas Thomas McCray Obituary
Michael Douglas Thomas McCray of Naperville and Kissimmee, FL, passed away October 28, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Beth and Mike McCray of Naperville, sisters Mary Elise Grey (Colin) of Edina, Minnesota and Madeleine McCray of Naperville and Purdue University, his grandmothers Mary Margaret Cunningham of St.Pete Beach, FL, Mary Ann McCray of Columbus, IN, and Cathy McCray of Indianapolis, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many wonderful and devoted friends, teachers, coaches and caregivers. Michael was an avid sports fan who supported the USC Trojans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning, among others, and he always enjoyed watching games and talking sports with family and friends. He also had a lifelong passion for Disney and was fortunate to be employed at Walt Disney World when he died. There will be a funeral Mass on Friday, November 1st at 11:30am, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with a gathering of friends and family at the McCray home on Saturday, November 2nd beginning at 1:00pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you offer a donation to NAMI DuPage (www.namidupage.org) or , who sponsor Disney trips for critically ill children. Michael was a wonderful son, brother, friend and person who touched many people, and we are most thankful to have had him in our lives. May he Rest In Peace in Heaven forever.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
