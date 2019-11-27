|
Michael E. Walczak, age 81, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1938 in Chicago, IL. Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years Annette Walczak (nee Classen); sons Michael (Colleen) Walczak and Mark (Beth) Walczak; grandson Mark Walczak; great granddaughter Peyton; sister-in-law Ginny (Ray) Tholen; brothers-in-law Chuck (Norma) Classen and Harry (Bonnie) Classen; step-grandfather and step-great grandfather to many. He is preceded in death by his parents Estelle and Michael J. Walczak; first wife, Joan. Michael proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force as a topographical computer targeting ICBM's. He was stationed in Palm Beach, FL and served overseas for two tours in the Philippines. Michael traveled the world while serving in this role. During his time in the military, he began his studies at the University of the Philippines and then Florida Southern until completing his Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Loyola University Chicago. Michael spent his post military career in the software business, where his highlight was working for Management Science America, a software company where he rose through the ranks from sales to management to President of the Canadian Subsidiary, and also where he met his wife, Ann. He finished his career as President of iC-Haus US from which he retired. Always a man strong in his faith, Michael was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville and served as their finance chairman and acted as an usher for many years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 43. Michael was an avid pilot, an expert woodworker, and an exceptional photographer. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Friday, November 29 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday, November 30 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service 10:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E Gartner Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Michael's memory, donations to Grace United Methodist Church music ministry, the American Legion Post 43 at 10 W Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540, or Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W Higgins Rd. Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 would be welcome. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 27, 2019